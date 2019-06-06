JUST IN
10-year-old dies after mobile battery explodes

IANS  |  Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) 

A 10-year-old boy was killed when a mobile telephone battery exploded in Dhar district in Madha Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Wadlipara village.

The phone was put on charging when the explosion took place, injuring Lakhan's face and hands. He was taken to a health centre where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

--IANS

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 15:30 IST

