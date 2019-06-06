10-year-old dies after mobile battery explodes

A 10-year-old boy was killed when a exploded in district in Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Wadlipara village.

The phone was put on charging when the explosion took place, injuring Lakhan's face and hands. He was taken to a health centre where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

