Bengal's Coochbehar gets another police observer

A new police was appointed by the on Friday for West Bengal's first phase election. In the evening the name of a third also came up, an said.

Polling for the first phase will be held in Coochbehar (SC) and Alipurduar (ST) constituencies on April 11.

"Earlier Vinod Kumar was the in-charge of both the constituencies. Now Alok Kumar Roy, a 1991 batch IPS has been appointed for Coochbehar (SC) constituency," Additional Chief Electoral told reporters here.

Kumar will be in-charge of the Alipurduar (ST) constituency, he said.

As per an from the office, the name of 1998 batch IPS K. Jegadesan was also suggested for Coochbehar constituency.

As of now, the names of the two IPS officers are there for all the Assembly segments under Coochbehar constituency and it has not been finalised if both of them will continue there.

One can be a replacement or there can be two police observers, depending on the situation. Everything will be finalised when the EC sends the final observation, he said.

Meanwhile, sharing the details of the 'c-Vigil App', Basu said as many as 3,299 complaints have been registered so far out of which 23 are in the process of being disposed off.

Also, 1,354 complaints were received via the ECI's National Grievance Services (NGS) portal and 31 of them are awaiting disposal.

The of NGS recorded 1,593 complaints out of which 54 are being addressed, Basu added.

