Bengal: Trinamool ahead in 21 LS seats, BJP 11 (2nd Lead)

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool is leading in 21 out of 42 seats in the state while the BJP is ahead in 11 and in two constituencies after two hours of counting on Thursday.

Union Ministers Babul Supriyo and S.S. Alhuwalia were ahead in their respective constituencies of and Burdwan-Durgapur by establishing a substantial margin of votes.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP is leading over his nearest rival by close to 20,000 votes.

In Bongaon seat, that is dominated by the Dalit Matua community BJP candidate and late Matua matriarch Binapani Thakur's grandson is leading over his aunt and Trinamool Congress' sitting MP

Several Trinamool stalwarts like (Bankura) and sitting MP (Sreerampore) are trailing.

--IANS

mgr/ssp/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)