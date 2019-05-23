BJP leading in Lok Sabha, BJD in Assembly in Odisha

As the vote count for the 21 Lok Sabha and 146 Assembly seats began in on Thursday morning, initial trends showed that the was leading in Lok Sabha seats while the (BJD) in Assembly.

BJP's Dhenkanal candidate Rudra Narayan Pani, Bolangir candidate and Nabarangpur candidate were leading in these Lok Sabha seats. BJP candidate was leading in Bhubaneswar.

However, BJD's Pramila Bisoi was leading in Aska Lok Sabha seat.

The BJD took lead in eight Assembly seats while the BJP was close second at 4.

