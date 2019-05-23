Political bigwigs trail in UP

Early trends in Uttar Pradesh are unnerving for political bigwigs who are trailing in their constituencies.
Union Minister Maneka Gandhi was trailing in Sultanpur where the SP-BSP candidate Sonu Singh is leading. Another Union Minister, Manoj Sinha, was trailing behind BSP's Afzal Ansari in Ghazipur.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi had taken a slight edge in Amethi after trailing earlier to Union Minister Smriti Irani.
UPCC President Raj Babbar was trailing behind BJP's Raj Kumar Chahar in Fatehpur Sikri.
Other Congress stalwarts including Salman Khurshid in Farukkhabad and Jitin Prasad in Dhauhara were also trailing at third and second positions respectively.
The biggest shocker was from Chandauli where BJP state President Mahendra Nath Pandey was trailing behind SP candidate Sanjay Chauhan.
BJP candidate from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi, and Hema Malini from Mathura were leading in their constituencies.
