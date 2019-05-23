BJP candidates leading in Tripura's 2 Lok Sabha seats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates were leading against their nearest Congress rivals in Tripura's two Lok Sabha seats on Thursday, poll officials said.
BJP's Pratima Bhoumik was leading against Congress candidate Subal Bhowmik by around 35,000 votes in Tripura West.
In the Tripura East, BJP nominee Rebati Tripura was ahead of his Congress rival Maharaj Kumari Pragya Deb Burman by around 65,000 votes.
--IANS
sc/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU