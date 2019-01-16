Bengaluru IT firm Sasken opens centre in US (Lead, correcting intro)

-
Digital transformation provider Sasken Technologies on Wednesday said it has opened a centre for technologies in the automotive field at Detroit in Michigan state of the US.
"The centre is part of Sasken's nearshore strategy to cater to the needs of customers in the automotive segment," the city-based IT firm said in a statement here.
The new centre will focus on developing cutting-edge solutions for the next generation of connected vehicles in areas like advanced driver assistance system, integrated cockpit system, in-car infotainment and telematics, the statement said.
The company, however, did not specify the cost of setting up the facility.
"Software is becoming a key differentiator in automotive today. With the centre, we aim to bring our key solutions closer to customers in the region," Sasken's President for global sales, marketing and business Hari Haran said in the statement.
The availability of talent has made the company open its facility in Detroit, said Sasken's Chairman Rajiv C. Mody.
"The facility will provide an opportunity for local engineers to work on cutting-edge technologies in automotive domain," he added.
The centre will be a hub for over 100 engineers, the company said.
