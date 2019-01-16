Bengaluru IT firm Sasken opens centre in US

Digital transformation provider said it has opened a centre for technologies in the automotive field at in state of the US.

"The centre is part of Sasken's nearshore strategy to cater to the needs of customers in the automotive segment," the city-based IT firm said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The new centre will focus on developing cutting-edge solutions for the next generation of connected vehicles in areas like advanced assistance system, integrated cockpit system, and telematics, the statement said.

The company, however, did not specify the cost of setting up the facility.

"Software is becoming a key differentiator in automotive today. With the centre, we aim to bring our key solutions closer to customers in the region," Sasken's President for global sales, marketing and business said in the statement.

The availability of talent has made the company open its facility in Detroit, said Sasken's

"The facility will provide an opportunity for local engineers to work on cutting-edge technologies in automotive domain," he added.

The centre will be a hub for over 100 engineers, the company said.

--IANS

bha/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)