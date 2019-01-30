Bengaluru readies to host air show from Feb 20-24

Bengaluru is getting ready to host the air show from February 20-24 at the air base of the

"The preparations for the 12th edition of the are in full force for the exhibitions and the air show that will take place," of the Air Force Station told reporters here.

State-run (HAL) is organising this edition of the biennial air show at the air base, located on the outskirts of this city.

The five-day event is likely to be flagged off by though there was no confirmation from the organisers.

A total of 31 flying aircraft and 22 static display aircraft will take part in the air show.

HAL's Light (LCA) Tejas, Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), multi-role fighter jet Su-30MKI, city-based National Aeronautics Laboratories' (NAL) PT1N and French Dassault Aviation's Rafale are among the aircraft that will be flying.

The flying display will take place at the air base between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A total of 360 exhibitors, including 196 from and 164 from foreign countries, will be showcasing their products in the and defence sectors.

Global majors including (US), (US), (Russia), (Sweden), (France) and European aerospace firm will be among the exhibitors.

The number of companies registered so far, however, was down from the previous edition of India in February 2017, when 549 companies and 72 aircraft took part.

About 35,000 square metres of exhibition space will be available for the exhibitors.

"Drone olympics, student pavilions, start-up challenge and photography contest are among the highlights of this edition's Aero India," the said.

February 23 will be marked as 'Women's Day' during the event, with panel discussions and flying displays undertaken by female personnel.

"Indian-born American is likely to be part of the event," the added.

With over 5.4 lakh visitors including exhibitors, general public and delegates, taking part in the air show in 2017, the organisers expect more to take part this year.

"There will be multi-level security around the air base with personnel from state and central agencies in view of the thousands of visitors," he said.

--IANS

bha/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)