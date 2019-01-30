JUST IN
Business Standard

Fernandes to be cremated Thursday, ashes to be buried in Christian cemetery

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former Defence Minister George Fernandes will be cremated on Thursday and the ashes will be buried in a Christian cemetery on Friday.

Giving this information, Leila Kabir, wife of Fernandes, who died here on Tuesday, said a memorial prayer service would be held at their Panchsheel Park residence on Thursday morning before the cremation at the Lodhi electric crematorium at 3 p.m.

The ashes will be buried at the Christian cemetery on Prithviraj Road on Friday morning.

The last journey to the crematorium will be in an Army vehicle and conducted by the Army in honour of the former Defence Minister. It will begin from his residence at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 14:38 IST

