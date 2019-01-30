Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar takes charge as Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar on Wednesday assumed charge as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff here.
An alumnus of Sainik School, Amaravathi Nagar and National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, Pune, he was commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy in July 1982.
He has held various staff and command assignments during his long naval career spanning more than three decades. Having completed his specialisation in navigation and direction at Kochi in 1989, he served as the Navigating Officer of Indian Naval Ships (INS) Beas, Nilgiri, Ranvir and Vikrant.
His other sea tenures include Commanding Officer of INS Kulish and Ranvir, and Executive Officer onboard INS Brahmaputra.
Among his shore tenures, the important ones include head of training team (Navy) at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; Defence Advisor at the High Commission of India in Singapore and the Chief Staff Officer (Operations) of the Western Naval Command.
He has also served as Chief of Staff (CoS) of Southern Naval Command and Flag Officer Maharashtra and Gujarat (FOMAG). In the rank of Vice Admiral, he has been the Commandant of the National Defence Academy and the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff.
