A year after Android debut, 'WhatsApp Business' is all set for iOS launch

The beta version of "WhatsApp Business" -- a free-to-download communication tool specifically designed for small businesses -- has been made available for iOS users.
"After the launch of the official WhatsApp Business for Android, which is a compatible version for iOS and a lot of users had asked, today it is finally available in beta," WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features reported on Friday.
Launched in January 2018, "WhatsApp Business" had only been made available on Android devices until now.
In a tint colour of darker blue, the beta app for iOS includes "Messaging Tools" for businesses like automated greeting and away messages, quick replies and the "Recipients" feature was also set to allow users to choose specific recipients for a particular message.
Along with the option allowing users to migrate their existing WhatsApp accounts and contacts to a "WhatsApp Business" account, the app also enables users to customise their business profiles and configure business hours with options in the Edit menu.
This beta version is available for all the countries, the report added.
