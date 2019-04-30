BFI set to launch inaugural three-week boxing league

The Boxing Federation of (BFI) will be launching the (IBL) this year in the month of July or August.

The announcement was made by BFI and on Tuesday during an event in the Capital.

Singh said that along with Asian Boxing Champions, boxers from other countries will be taking part in the league. The formal announcement of the league will be made next month.

" will take place on the line of leagues held in other sports," Singh told IANS.

Meanwhile, Pandey said SportsLive will run the "We are in the process of finding sponsors and franchises for the league. Star and Star HD will broadcast the league to be held in July end or August in the evening from 7 pm to 9 pm."

"We will be announcing the formal launch in about three to four weeks once the owners are signed and once the elections are over as a lot of our decisions are dependent on elections. We will definitely have the league by the third quarter this year. Specific dates will be announced later," he added.

The league will run for three weeks.

