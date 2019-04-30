JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Modi's code violation: SC issues notice to EC on Congress' plea

Over 2000 matches held in 2018-19 domestic season: BCCI

Business Standard

BFI to recommend Amit Panghal for Arjuna Award

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will be recommending the name of Asian Games champion Amit Panghal for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Ajay Singh, BFI president, confirmed this during an event held on Tuesday to felicitate the Indian boxers for their outstanding performance in the recently concluded Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok. He, however, did not reveal the names of the other boxers who would be recommended for the Arjuna Award, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and the Dronacharya. "We will discuss other names and then will send our recommendations to the ministry of sports. However, one thing is certain that we will be recommending Amit Panghal for the Arjuna Award for the second time."

Panghal, who had won the Asian Games gold medal last year, had defeated Korea's Kim Inkyu Korea in a unanimous decision in the finals of the 52-kg weight category at the Asian Boxing championships, thereby claiming the top honours.

The 23-year-old, who was participating in his maiden international competition since moving up to 52kg from 49kg earlier this year, had come into the tournament on the back of a gold at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in February.

--IANS

aak/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU