BFI to recommend Amit Panghal for Arjuna Award

The Boxing Federation of (BFI) will be recommending the name of champion for the prestigious Award.

Ajay Singh, BFI president, confirmed this during an event held on Tuesday to felicitate the Indian for their outstanding performance in the recently concluded in He, however, did not reveal the names of the other who would be recommended for the Award, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and the Dronacharya. "We will discuss other names and then will send our recommendations to the ministry of However, one thing is certain that we will be recommending for the Award for the second time."

Panghal, who had won the gold medal last year, had defeated Korea's in a unanimous decision in the finals of the 52-kg weight category at the Asian Boxing championships, thereby claiming the top honours.

The 23-year-old, who was participating in his maiden international competition since moving up to 52kg from 49kg earlier this year, had come into the tournament on the back of a gold at the Strandja in February.

--IANS

aak/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)