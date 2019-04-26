Bhandarkar excited to explore action space with next

-
ALSO READ
Not making film on Taimur Ali Khan: Bhandarkar
Agitation against 'The Accidental Prime Minister' uncalled for: Madhur Bhandarkar
Ashutosh Rana, Madhur Bhandarkar react on Naseeruddin Shah's remark
Bhandarkar to present film which will carry forward 'The Apu Trilogy'
Ashutosh Rana, Madhur Bhandarkar back Naseeruddin Shah's comment
-
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is making "Inspector Ghalib" -- a movie based on sand mafias -- says he always wanted to make an action film.
Bhandarkar was interacting with the media at fashion designer Shruti Sancheti's new collection preview here on Thursday.
He said: "I have just announced a film called 'Inspector Ghalib'. It is based on sand mafias and it is set in Uttar Pradesh. It's an action film. I always wanted to do an action film, but I never made it.
"I think it is necessary for a filmmaker to make at least one action film because in that space, you can show a different environment and world to the audience."
He is yet to cast any actor for the film.
"There are media reports I have cast a certain actor for my film, but it is not like that at all. Till now, I haven't taken a decision about it. I have finished the scripting of the film but there are many other factors on which we are still working. So, once it will be completed, then I will be able to tell the media that when I am going to begin shooting of the film," he added.
Bhandarkar's last outing was "Indu Sarkar".
--IANS
iv/rb/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU