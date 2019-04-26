JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Online helicopter booking from May 1 for Amarnath Yatra

Business Standard

Bhandarkar excited to explore action space with next

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is making "Inspector Ghalib" -- a movie based on sand mafias -- says he always wanted to make an action film.

Bhandarkar was interacting with the media at fashion designer Shruti Sancheti's new collection preview here on Thursday.

He said: "I have just announced a film called 'Inspector Ghalib'. It is based on sand mafias and it is set in Uttar Pradesh. It's an action film. I always wanted to do an action film, but I never made it.

"I think it is necessary for a filmmaker to make at least one action film because in that space, you can show a different environment and world to the audience."

He is yet to cast any actor for the film.

"There are media reports I have cast a certain actor for my film, but it is not like that at all. Till now, I haven't taken a decision about it. I have finished the scripting of the film but there are many other factors on which we are still working. So, once it will be completed, then I will be able to tell the media that when I am going to begin shooting of the film," he added.

Bhandarkar's last outing was "Indu Sarkar".

--IANS

iv/rb/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU