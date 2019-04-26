Bhandarkar excited to explore action space with next

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is making " Ghalib" -- a movie based on sand mafias -- says he always wanted to make an action film.

was interacting with the media at Shruti Sancheti's new collection preview here on Thursday.

He said: "I have just announced a film called ' Ghalib'. It is based on sand mafias and it is set in It's an action film. I always wanted to do an action film, but I never made it.

"I think it is necessary for a filmmaker to make at least one action film because in that space, you can show a different environment and world to the audience."

He is yet to cast any

"There are I have cast a for my film, but it is not like that at all. Till now, I haven't taken a decision about it. I have finished the scripting of the film but there are many other factors on which we are still working. So, once it will be completed, then I will be able to tell the media that when I am going to begin shooting of the film," he added.

Bhandarkar's last outing was "Indu Sarkar".

--IANS

iv/rb/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)