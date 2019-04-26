Actress Stefanie Sherk dead at 43

Canadian and model Stefanie died of an apparent suicide by drowning. She was 43.

The actress, who was the wife of Demian Bichir, died on April 20. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed the cause of death, variety.com reported on Friday.

appeared in the TV show "CSI: Cyber" and the movie "Valentine's Day". She also starred in the show "The Bridge" alongside her husband.

"It is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully," Bichir said in an post.

"It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don't know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain," he said, adding "Stefanie's beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever."

"We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times.

"It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace," Bichir said.

appeared in her husband's directorial debut "Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Song". Her upcoming 2020 project includes "Grudge", according to her page.

--IANS

dc/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)