Bhopal may get country's first cremation ground for cows

The country's first ground for cows will be prepared in Madhya Pradesh's capital and the city's municipal authorities are already on the lookout for a site for the purpose.

said: "The municipal corporation wants to prepare a cow centre for their salvation. We will do it as soon as we find a suitable land for it."

Sharma said that the project was already under discussion during former Shivraj Singh Chouhan's regime, and now they were taking it forward.

Hailing the civic authorities' effort, said the government would encourage the efforts made for the welfare of cows. The government was committed to fulfilling its promises, he said.

The had promised to construct cowsheds at Panchayat level in its manifesto before the Assembly elections.

There are an estimated 227 crore cattle in the state, out of which 90 lakh are milch cows.

has also welcomed the effort and urged the government to take in notice the cows who are dying due to at early age.

Stray cattle have become a problem in the state and often cause accidents and destroy crops.

