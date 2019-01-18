Sabarimala: Row over age of women mentioned on Kerala government list

A row has erupted over flaws in the actual age of some of the 51 women referred to by the government on Friday in the saying they were in the 'banned', menstruating age group of 10-50 years who prayed at the temple this season.

and Bindu Ammini, both in the 'banned' age group 10 to 50 years prayed at the temple.

It was after they approached the apex court seeking security that a bench of Ranjan Gogoi, Justice and Justice directed the to arrange adequate protection for them.

The list of 51 women is not part of an affidavit, but only referred to by the in his arguments. Soon the list was highlighted in the media.

The details of 51 women on the list include their names, Aadhar numbers and, in some cases, telephone numbers.

When the media contacted a few whose mobile numbers were given, they said they were above 50 years of age -- hence eligible for entry inside the temple.

The first name on the list is Padmavathy, from Her age has been shown as 48, but when contacted, she said she is 55.

Anaother woman mentioned on the list is Sheela, a resident of Chennai. She told the media that she is 52, and not what has been mentioned on the list.

Rahul Eashwar, a member of the tantri family, said the manner in which the government has misled the apex court is "outrageous".

"I myself called up five such women. All of them said they are above 50 years of age," said Eashwar.

"I was surprised when one of the women said she never went to Sabarimala at all and had even agreed to join the protest against the manner in which the temple traditions were being breached. It's a very grave matter that the government has come out with such a list," he said.

said the list is the biggest lie, and that this is something that a should have never done.

Member of the Pandalam royal family rejected government claims. "Nothing of the sort happened. We will believe only in truth, and what has been said is not true," said Varma.

However, State Minister for told media on Friday that 1.6 million pilgrims had registered through the for 'darshan' at Sabarimala.

"Of these, 8.2 lakh used the and had 'darshan'. As many as 7,564 women in the age group 10 to 50 had registered. From this 51 had their 'darshan' at the temple. We are not interested in finding out how they came and which way they went away," said Surendran.

Bindu Ammini, one of the women from the 'banned age group who entered tehe temple, thanked the apex court for giving a favourable verdict.

"I know several women below the age of 50 who came and had 'darshan' at Sabarimala, but for fear of trouble, they are not coming out in the open," said Ammini.

