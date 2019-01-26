Bihar celebrates Republic Day

The Republic Day was celebrated across Bihar on Saturday with great enthusiasm despite the morning chill.
Governor Lalji Tandon hoisted the tricolour here and took salute at an impressive parade by security forces at the historic Gandhi Maidan. Thousands of people watched the celebrations.
Tandon lauded the government for development activities and for combating corruption and crime. He said the rule of law prevailed in Bihar.
Tens of thousands, including children, participated in Republic Day functions in rural and urban areas across the state.
"Celebrations took place in major towns, blocks and panchayats with thousands of people thronging various venues," an official said.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hoisted the tricolour at his official residence 1, Anne Marg here.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal also hoisted the tricolour at its party headquarters here.
--IANS
ik/in/mr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU