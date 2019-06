Bihar launches pension scheme for poor

Kumar on Friday launched the Mukhyamantri Vriddha Pension Yojna for poor people above 60 years of age in the state.

Poor people above 60 years of age will get Rs 400 per month and those above 80 years will get Rs 500 per month. The scheme, which is effective from April 1, 2019, will not cover retired government employees.

Kumar said the had created a special fund of Rs 18,000 crore for the scheme which "will give the elderly poor respect and dignity".

So far, 2 lakh people have applied online for the pension and the government expects the applications to go up to 35 to 36 lakh.

