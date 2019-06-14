Another BJP worker killed in Bengal

Amid the ongoing post-poll violence in West Bengal, a was allegedly shot dead in North district, state BJP sources said on Friday.

"Saraswati Das (42), an from Amlani gram panchayat in North district's Hannibal, was allegedly murdered by (TMC) supporters on Thursday evening. She was shot in the head, " a said.

Das' blood-soaked body was recovered from her residence on Thursday evening, police said.

"The death was caused by a bullet injury. We are investigating if the woman had any political or personal rivalry," police added. No one has been arrested yet.

The district has been on the boil since last Saturday, when at least three people were killed in violent clashes between TMC and BJP workers in Sandeshkhali. The BJP alleges that two of its workers were shot dead by TMC-backed goons.

