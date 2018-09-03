Billionarie Liu Qiangdong's arrest in US sparks outrage in China

The arrest of Liu Qiangdong, the of JD.com, has shocked Chinese society, which on Monday demanded more information about the alleged sexual of one of the country's richest men.

"Liu Qiangdong" and related tags were among the most searched on microblogging site - one of China's most popular social platforms, said quoting Daily newspaper.

Around 22,000 of the 27,000 followers of the company's official account shared the statement it issued on the matter saying that Liu was questioned by the police in

The founder of the Asian giant was arrested in in the on Friday for alleged criminal sexual conduct and was released a day later, according to US

The Minneapolis Police Department told Times daily that, although the magnate has been released, they are treating the case as an active investigation.

Questioned by the media during her regular press briefing, Chinese said the "consulate general in is closely following the relevant situation."

"We are trying to verify that with relevant departments," she added.

The 45-year-old businessman, who has over 4 million followers on Weibo, has been married since 2015 to 25-year-old Zhang Zetian, with whom he has a daughter.

JD.com, which is listed on Nasdaq New York, is considered the Chinese rival of the US site, Amazon, and is the second biggest company in China, after the

--IANS

anp/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)