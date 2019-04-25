JUST IN
Biocon net jumps up 59% in Q4

Biocon net soars 143% in 2018-19

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Biotech major Biocon Ltd on Thursday reported Rs 905 crore consolidated net profit for fiscal 2018-19, registering a whopping 143 per cent annual growth from Rs 372 crore in 2017-18.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the city-based firm said revenue from operations for 2018-19 grew 34 per cent annual to Rs 5,514 crore from Rs 4,130 crore in the previous fiscal

