Maruti Suzuki's Q4 net profit down 4.6%

Automobile on Thursday reported a decline of 4.6 per cent in its net profit for the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

According to the company, net profit in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,795.6 crore as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"This quarter was marked by adverse foreign exchange rates and commodity prices, higher depreciation and higher sales promotion expenses partially offset by cost reduction efforts," the company said in a statement.

--IANS

rv/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)