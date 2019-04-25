Jet Airways stake sale process may hit SOEC hurdle

The stake sale process for the grounded could hit the "substantial ownership and effective control" clause of the official civil rules (CAR) and cast a shadow on public sector banks' (PSBs) efforts to fully recover their dues from the debt-laden airline, according to analysts.

"Now, if Etihad teams up with foreign private equity firms or fund houses it will have to ensure that effective control of still rests in Indian hands. This will be difficult. Clarity is needed on this," an policy expert said.

The present rules allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) into an Indian carrier but the stake ownership of foreign has been capped at 49 per cent.

Besides, the investors have to also comply with the clause of substantial ownership and effective control (SOEC).

Air Asia India, a joint venture of and Malaysian carrier Air Asia, had come under scrutiny for alleged violation of the SOEC clause and had to fight legal battles to prove its Indian control.

was once keen to set up a local unit in but could not do so due to the restrictive FDI rules.

Opening a floodgate for FDI across various sectors, the had in 2016 allowed foreign investors to pick up 100 per cent equity stake in Indian carriers but retained the cap of 49 per cent for foreign It also continued with the SOEC provision for issuing a flying permit to an

"There is FDI cap of 49 per cent for foreign so Etihad ownership can not breach that. Secondly, substantial ownership and effective control should be in the hands of Indian entities.

"Further, the majority of members of the Board have to be Indian citizens. So, it would be critical for foreign companies to comply with but apparently not difficult to maintain," a former Civil said.

"This issue would be there. But I think DGCA ( of Civil Aviation) will have to rule on it as it did in case of Air Asia India," he added.

PwC partner Dhiraj Mathur said that the issue of SOEC may come up in the Jet case.

Private equity firm TPG Capital, Indigo Partners, and (NIIF) and are in the race to buy a stake in the grounded

The lenders consortium of led by state-run (SBI) is currently in the process of selling the to recover their dues of over Rs 8,400 crore. SBI Caps, the of SBI, is currently shortlisting the investors for submitting their financial proposal by April-end.

(Nirbhay Kumar can be contacted at nirbhay.k@ians.in)

--IANS

nk/sn/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)