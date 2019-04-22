BJD candidate held for assaulting EC officials

Pradeep Maharathy, the candidate from the Assembly constituency, was on Monday arrested for assaulting the (EC) officials during a raid at his farmhouse in Puri, Odisha, the night before.

The development comes ahead of the third phase of polls for six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly seats, including Pipili, slated for Tuesday.

and his supporters attacked a flying squad, led by Executive Ravi Narayan Patra, conducting raid on his farmhouse in the area, said the police.

The injured members of the squad, including the Magistrate, have been admitted to the Capital Hospital, here.

"After getting information about distribution of money and liquor at Maharathy's farmhouse, I along with Static Surveillance Team (SST) team had gone for investigation. As soon as the team reached there, started hurling abuses and later attacked me and my team," said Patra.

Earlier during the day, was questioned at the police station in connection with the assault.

"On the basis of statements by the injured flying squad members, the police have registered a case. Statements of victims have been recorded and investigation is underway," said District Collector Jyotiprakash Das.

