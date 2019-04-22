Congress to take action against Anupam Sharma

After the arrest of in an alleged robbery case last week, the party is all set to take action against him, an said here on Monday.

Sharma, who is also a member of the All Committee (AICC), was arrested along with three policemen after they allegedly hatched a conspiracy and robbed a bag containing Rs 1 crore for the election purpose.

State said: "The AICC will take action (against Sharma) and his membership will automatically be finished."

Singh suggested that Sharma would also be removed from other party posts in the state. Sharma is also the of the However, Singh did not give any timeframe for the action.

Sharma, Dinesh Negi, and were arrested on April 16 and sent to jail on different charges including robbing Anurodh Panwar, who was carrying the "black bag" allegedly containing the money on April 4 when the incident took place.

Panwar had initially told the investigating police officials that the money was meant for the April 11 election held in

Top police officials said all the three policemen are likely to be dismissed from service as the case brought shame to the department.

Meanwhile, state has questioned the Congress' silence over the incident.

"Congress is silent on such a big crime that has occurred in Dehradun city," said Bhatt.

