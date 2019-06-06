BJD MLA forces engineer do sit-ups for poor road work

Newly-elected from in has courted controversy by forcing a to do sit-ups as punishment for alleged poor quality of road construction in his constituency.

A video clip of Saroj Kumar Meher forcing a junior of the Public Works Department (PWD) of Belpada block to do 100 sit-ups in public has gone viral on the

The MLA also threatened the with violence if he refused to follow his orders.

In the video, the is seen doing sit-ups and apologizing for poor quality work.

Meher is a first-time MLA from constituency in district.

--IANS

