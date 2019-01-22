BJP accuses TMC of vandalising posters ahead of Shah's rally

-
The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of vandalising posters and decorative gates ahead of party chief Amit Shah's rally here.
"Gates, welcome arches, posters, cut-outs, festoons have been vandalised ahead of our national president's rally. Gates have set on fire. Vehicles carrying our supporters are being stopped in many places," state BJP President Dilip Ghosh said.
BJP supporters and activists were threatened and harassed so that they could not attend the programme, he alleged.
"Despite all these, our supporters are active and the process of 'paribartan' (change) has been started," he added.
After high drama over denial of permission for facilitating the landing of Shah's chopper in Malda, the state's BJP leadership said that they finally received the clearance at two places in the district.
The BJP received permission to land the chopper at the helipads in Golden Park Hotel here and the one used by the Border Security Force in Malda district.
