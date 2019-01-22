26 killed in oil tanker-bus collision in Pakistan

At least 26 people have been killed in a collision between a bus and a truck carrying fuel in Pakistan, officials said.

The accident took place on Monday in Hub tehsil of Balochistan's district, Dawn reported.

The bus with more than 40 people on board was travelling to Panjgur from when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

A huge fire broke out following the collision, as the truck was carrying fuel. Huge flames engulfed the bus and the truck and trapped those inside the two vehicles.

"We have recovered 24 bodies from the vehicle. All of them were burned," said Deputy

At least 16 people were injured, five of them critically, and were shifted to a hospital.

Edhi rescue workers were making efforts to pull out the remaining bodies from the bus. Most of the bodies recovered were burnt beyond recognition.

