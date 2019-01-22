Mexico pipeline explosion toll rises to 89

The death toll from a gas explosion in the Mexican town of has climbed to 89, a said on Monday.

The number of fatal victims from last Friday night's blast has steadily grown as those who were severely injured in the explosion and fire succumbed to their injuries, reported.

"Unfortunately, four more people have died, adding to the 85 (previously) announced. Today, the number of dead is 89," told reporters at the government's daily press conference.

Another 65 people are still missing and 51 are hospitalized at different hospitals in Two young persons who were among the injured have been taken to the US city of Galveston, Texas, to receive specialized treatment for burns.

Mexican underscored the fact that the tragedy was the outcome of fuel theft, a common crime that his government is trying to abolish.

"Of course, this tragedy could have been avoided if there were no corruption in Mexico, if there was no fuel theft," he said.

The government will step up surveillance along the network of pipelines owned and operated by company (Pemex) to prevent the illegal tapping of fuel, he said.

Hundreds of people had gotten close to the leak, most carrying buckets and canisters to fill up amid a fuel shortage caused by the government crackdown on fuel theft.

have shown video footage of military personnel warning locals to stay away from the high-pressure leak, which spewed gasoline like a geyser for at least two hours before igniting.

However, their warnings were ignored and the military apparently took no further steps.

Mexico's national human rights commission (CNDH) is looking into a complaint brought against the (Sedena) "for failing to take action in Hidalgo," the said.

Fuel theft is estimated to lead to losses of 60 billion pesos (about $3 billion) in 2018.

