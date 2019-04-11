BJP ally MGP to support Congress for LS polls

In a late twist which could define both the result of the Lok Sabha polls in Goa as well as the future of the BJP-led coalition government, the MGP, a regional party which is in alliance with the BJP in Goa, on Thursday resolved to support the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections, executive president of the party Narayan Sawant said.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has lashed out at the party's leaders accusing them of selling out to the Congress.
The MGP has wavered over support to the BJP over the last few weeks, especially after MGP leader and deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar was dropped from the cabinet and its legislative ranks were raided by the BJP, which inducted two of the regional party's MLAs into its fold last month.
"After much deliberation, the MGP central committee has decided to support the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls," Sawant said.
The decision comes as a shock, because the lone MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar is still supporting the BJP-led coalition government in Goa and party leaders had spoken in support for the BJP-led coalition government till Thursday, before the meeting of the central committee.
Both the MGP as well as the BJP largely appeal to the Hindu conservative vote base in the coastal state, and the MGP's support for the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll, is a cause for worry for the BJP.
Commenting on the development Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he was disappointed with the MGP's decision to support the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.
"It is unfortunate that the MGP has decided to support the BJP. It has proved that the MGP has sold itself to the Congress party," Sawant said.
