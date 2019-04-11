66% turnout in Arunachal, stray violence reported

An estimated 66 per cent voters on Thursday exercised their franchise in elections to the 60-member Assembly and the state's two seats.

Polling was peaceful, save stray incidents of violence. Three persons were seriously injured when supporters of two rival parties clashed outside a polling booth in Pipsorang in the constituency in district, an said.

Police officials said the injured were taken to hospital by a helicopter.

died of a at Laju polling booth of Khonsa West assembly in district, officials said.

"The voting percentage recorded so far is 66 per cent. We are expecting that the voting percentage may touch 70 pe rcent as we are yet to received the final figures from all the districts," said.

"There are many polling stations where it take one or two days to reach the district headquarters while some of the polling officials have to be airlifted since they are deployed in inaccessible areas," he said.

Darang also said that polling was not conducted in around 15 polling stations due defective which couldn't be replaced in time besides other reasons.

There are 7,98,249 voters in the state and 2,202 polling stations.

is undergoing simultaneous polls.

For the two seats, 12 candidates are in the fray, and for 57 of the 60 Assembly seats, 181 are in the race. Three BJP candidates -- Phurpa Tsering from Dirang, Taba Tedir from Yachuli and Kento Jini from Along East -- won elections unopposed after either other contestants withdrew or their candidature was rejected.

The ruling BJP contestes all 60 seats and the 46. The has fielded 30 candidates, the Janata Dal-United 15 and the Janata Dal-Secular 12.

In the polls, Kiren Rijju, seeking re-election for the third time from Arunachal West, faced former of the Congress, National People Party's Khyoda Apik and Jarjum Ete of the JD-S.

cast his vote at the Lemberdung polling booth in district, bordering

