BJP candidate injured in road accident in Bengal

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Shantanu Thakur, BJP candidate from Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency, sustained serious head injury when his car collided with a police vehicle on Saturday, party officials said.

"Shantanu Thakur suffered head injury while on his way from Jagulia to Gaighata in North 24 Parganas after his car was hit by a police vehicle," state BJP Vice President Jay Prakash Majumdar said.

First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 15:12 IST

