BJP candidate injured in road accident in Bengal

Shantanu Thakur, BJP candidate from Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency, sustained serious head injury when his car collided with a police vehicle on Saturday, party officials said.
"Shantanu Thakur suffered head injury while on his way from Jagulia to Gaighata in North 24 Parganas after his car was hit by a police vehicle," state BJP Vice President Jay Prakash Majumdar said.
--IANS
ssp/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
