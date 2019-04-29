BJP complains to EC against MP Chief Secretary, DGP

The on Monday told the that the "partisan attitude" of the of Police was not conducive to the holding of free and fair polls.

"The conduct of the DEO (district election officer) at in denying permission to PM Narendra Modi to hold a public meeting at Gol Bazar at the behest of Vivek Tankah, the candidate, is worrying," said the BJP memorandum.

Citing another incident, the BJP said the DEO, Chhindwara denied permission to the helicopter carrying former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to land and take off beyond 5 p.m.

"Apparently, this was wrongly denied and the campaign program of Shivraj Singh Chouhan was disturbed. Two days later, the same DEO permitted the landing of the helicopter carrying CM well beyond 5 p.m., as if no rules applied or applied differently. The matter was promptly reported to at all levels, but sadly, no corrective action was taken," the BJP said.

According to the BJP, the conduct of the state of Police has been not very different. "Beholden to the CM Kamal Nath, in the case of income tax raids, he chose to side with the culprits and the accused rather than the law. Such acts need no further elaboration and confirm beyond doubt the personal commitment to Shri Nath, that these two senior officials have demonstrated," the party alleged.

