BJP fears 'massacre' after polls in West Bengal

The BJP has expressed apprehensions that there could be a "massacre" in after polling for the last phase ends on Sunday evening and demanded deployment of Central Forces till the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes to an end.

"We fear whether there would be a 'narsanhaar' (massacre) by the TMC (Trinammol Congress) after polling ends (Hamein dar hai ki polling khatm hote hi TMC ka udhar narsanhaar shuru hoga)," told reporters here at

She demanded that Central Armed Forces should stay in till the MCC comes to end, and urged the Paramilitary Forces to remain alert till polling ends in its nine constituencies.

Her remarks came while polling was underway in the state amid reports of sporadic violence, EVM malfunctioning and allegations of rigging from both the Trinamool and

Sitharaman accused the TMC of threatening voters and spreading violence during the polls.

"Violence is taking place in six constituencies of the state and the incidents have been widely reported in the media. The (EC) must take cognisance," she said.

BJP's also slammed the TMC for violence and urged the EC to address the issues on an urgent basis.

"One of the most important demand that we make is following the end of polling. The Central Forces in should remain there on alert to prevent organised recrimination of voters who went against the wishes of the Trinamool," he said.

Over 32 per cent electorate cast their votes till 11 a.m. across nine parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, where the seventh and final phase of polling is underway.

Anupam Hazra, the (BJP) candidate from Jadavpur, and a accompanying him, were attacked and the latter's car damaged after the two visited a booth on receiving reports of rigging there.

Alleging that he was pushed and shoved, Hazra accused the TMC of rigging all 52 polling booths under the ward number 109 in Jadavpur.

To ensure peaceful polling, 710 companies of Central Paramilitary Forces, 461 Quick Response Teams (QRT) and state police personnel have been deployed in the nine constituencies spread over three districts -- Kolkata, and

The high-stake constituencies in the final phase of Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, include those of political heavyweights like Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP (Diamond Harbour), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grand nephew (Kolkata South), (Kolkata North), former Kolkata (Jadavpur), veteran Trinamool MPs Sougata Roy (Dum Dum) and (Kolkata North).

--IANS

bns/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)