BJP has most candidates with criminal cases in Delhi

The has the most number of candidates with declared criminal cases contesting the polls in the national capital, followed by the (AAP).

The seven constituencies of Delhi, which will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of the general elections, will see a triangular contest between the BJP, AAP and the

Three of BJP's seven candidates and two AAP contestants have declared criminal cases.

The has named only one candidate with declared criminal cases.

Chandni Chowk, New and North West seats will see a contest between candidates with no declared criminal cases.

Two North East candidates -- sitting and AAP's Dilip Pandey -- have three and one criminal cases respectively.

The cases against Tiwari were related to criminal intimidation, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention and causing hurt and wrongful restraint.

Pandey had one case under the Press and Registration of Books Act for poster publication.

The two are contesting against three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, having zero declared cases.

In East Delhi, out of the three top candidates, two - BJP's celebrity candidate and AAP's Atishi - have declared one criminal case each.

The two are facing Arvinder Singh Lovely from the without any declared criminal cases.

In South Delhi, sitting - having two declared criminal cases - is pitted against two young leaders with zero criminal cases. AAP has named 30-year-old while Congress has fielded

In West Delhi, while the BJP and AAP have named canddates with zero criminal cases, Congress candidate has declared three criminal cases.

The cases against Mishra are related to criminal intimidation, rape, kidnapping, assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery for purpose of cheating and house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment.

In the Chandini Chowk parliamentary seat, BJP sitting MP is contesting the against AAP's The Congress has named J.P. Agarwal. The three have declared zero criminal cases.

Similarly, in the Lok Sabha seat, BJP's sitting MP is facing Congress The AAP has named Brijesh Goyal.

In North West, BJP has named against AAP's Gugan Singh. The Congress has fielded

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all the seven seats in Delhi.

