AAP announces candidates for six out of seven seats in Delhi for LS polls

Ending speculation of an alliance with the for the upcoming general elections, the Party on Saturday announced names of its candidates for six of the seven seats in

national convener and Chief Minister said the party's seventh candidate will be announced soon.

"Congratulations and best wishes. Seventh candidate will be announced soon. Delhiites will will have full statehood this time," he tweeted



The six candidates were earlier appointed as the party's in-charge for the parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference here, convener said Atishi will contest from East Delhi, Guggan Singh from northwest Delhi, Raghav Chadha from south, Dilip Pandey from northeast, from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal from seats.

Rai said the candidate for West Delhi will be announced soon.

During a meeting of 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) leaders at Sharad Pawar's residence last month, had refused a proposal for a tie-up between his party and the citing opposition from the grand old party's Delhi unit leaders, Rai claimed.

The Delhi Congress, in it's meeting on Friday, which was attended by its Sheila Dikshit, had decided to convey to the party high command that it was against any alliance with the AAP in Delhi.

"We wanted an alliance. But the way refused it we felt there is no more time to wait as elections are near," Rai said, but added that the AAP still believed that there should be only one candidate of the Opposition against the BJP in the polls.

"We still feel that there should be one candidate of the opposition against the BJP in the elections, not only in Delhi but in other states also," he said.

Earlier, Kejriwal had said that he wanted an alliance but was tired of convincing the for it. He had warned that the BJP would again win all the seven seats in Delhi if there was no alliance between the AAP and the Congress in the national capital.

