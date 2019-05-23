BJP leading in all seven seats in Delhi

The BJP on Thursday looked set to repeat its 2014 performance in Delhi as it was leading in all the seven Lok Sabha seats here.
The party had bagged all the seven seats of the national capital last time.
Among the BJP candidates, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir was leading over his Congress rival and former Delhi Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely by 54,516 votes, according to the latest trends available.
Gambhir had so far bagged 1,36,914 votes while Lovely had 67,761 votes. Atishi of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which rules Delhi state, was running third with 46,453 votes.
Leading with the highest margin in any of the constituencies was BJP's state President Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi seat.
Tiwari, with 2,24,602 votes, was ahead of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit by 1,26,184 votes, according to the latest trends available.
The AAP's candidate Dilip Pandey lagged at third position with 54,546 votes.
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was leading in Chandni Chowk constituency by bagging 84,287 votes, 33,370 more than the rival Prakash Agarwal of the Congress, the latest trends showed.
In North West Delhi constituency, the BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans was leading by 1,20,292 against Aam Aadmi Party's Gugan Singh. Hans secured 198152 votes against Gugan's 64,672 votes.
In West Delhi constituency, BJP's Parvesh Singh Verma received 202018 votes against Congress' Mahabal Mishra who had secured 65,238 votes, as per the latest trends.
Aam Aadmi Party's Balbir Singh Jakhar was a little short of Mishra and was on third position with 64,735 votes.
Hoping a second term, the BJP's candidate from New Delhi constituency Meenakshi Lekhi was leading the vote count with 1,42,970 votes against the Congress' Ajay Makhan who had secured 74,049 votes and was trailing by the margin of 53,879 votes.
