BJP leading in all seven seats in Delhi

The BJP on Thursday looked set to repeat its 2014 performance in as it was leading in all the seven seats here.

The party had bagged all the seven seats of the national capital last time.

Among the BJP candidates, cricketer-turned-politician was leading over his rival and former Lovely by 54,516 votes, according to the latest trends available.

Gambhir had so far bagged 1,36,914 votes while Lovely had 67,761 votes. Atishi of (AAP), which rules state, was running third with 46,453 votes.

Leading with the highest margin in any of the constituencies was BJP's state from North East Delhi seat.

Tiwari, with 2,24,602 votes, was ahead of former Chief by 1,26,184 votes, according to the latest trends available.

The AAP's candidate lagged at third position with 54,546 votes.

was leading in Chandni Chowk constituency by bagging 84,287 votes, 33,370 more than the rival of the Congress, the latest trends showed.

In North West Delhi constituency, the BJP candidate Hans was leading by 1,20,292 against Aam Aadmi Party's Gugan Singh. Hans secured 198152 votes against Gugan's 64,672 votes.

In West Delhi constituency, BJP's Parvesh Singh Verma received 202018 votes against Congress' who had secured 65,238 votes, as per the latest trends.

Aam Aadmi Party's Balbir Singh Jakhar was a little short of Mishra and was on third position with 64,735 votes.

Hoping a second term, the BJP's candidate from constituency was leading the vote count with 1,42,970 votes against the Congress' who had secured 74,049 votes and was trailing by the margin of 53,879 votes.

--IANS

rag/akk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)