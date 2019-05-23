Panaji Assembly bypoll: BJP loses late Manohar Parrikar's seat to Congress

After 25 years of uninterrupted run, the BJP on Thursday failed to retain the Assembly constituency, largely represented by late since 1994.

The (BJP) candidate lost to Congress' Atanasio Monserrate by 1,758 votes. Monserrate polled 8,748 votes against Kuncalienkar's 6,990 votes.

AAP's and Suraksha Manch (GSM) candidate polled 236 and 516 votes respectively.

"This is a victory of the party and a vote for the development. has been deprived of development for the past so many years," Monserrate said after the announcement of his victory.

The bypoll for the Assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of its MLA and in March, after a prolonged battle with

Parrikar first won the constituency in 1994 and retained it until 2014, when he was elevated to In his absence, the seat was represented twice by his Kuncalienkar. On his return to state in 2018, Parrikar was once again elected Panaji MLA.

The loss is significant for the BJP, which promised to carry forward Parrikar's legacy in Panaji. The saffron party's campaign received a setback after it state leadership snubbed his son Utpal's bid for a ticket for the Panaji bypoll.

