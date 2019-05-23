BJP leads in Uttar Pradesh, SP-BSP alliance trails

The (BJP) on Thursday took comfortable leads in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, a state that had catapulted it to a stunning victory in 2014.

The party was leading in 53 of the 80 seats while the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, which was said to emerge as a major force, was forging ahead in 25 seats.

The was leading in just one seat -- Rae Bareli, where contested. In Amethi, BJP's had overtaken

The prominent candidates leading in their constituencies in include in Lucknow, Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit, in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pravin Nishad in Sant Kabir Nagar, in Mathura, Sakshi Maharaj in Unnao and Ramapati in Deoria.

star had established a lead of over 50,000 votes over his nearest rival, of Samajadwai Party, in Gorakhpur.

State Mahendra Nath Pandey, who was trailing in the first three rounds, recovered lost ground and was leading in his constituency Chandauli.

A major upset for the BJP, however, is Ghazipur where was trailing behind BSP's

For the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, the election trends have brought bad news.

The BSP is leading in 15 seats and the Party in 10. The alliance has apparently failed to work out the caste arithmetic on the ground.

is leading in Azamgarh by 4,234 votes over his nearest rival star

His wife Dimple Yadav, after trailing in the early rounds, was now leading in Kannauj and party patriarch was leading in Mainpuri.

was leading in Rampur where his rival is of

A major upset for the SP is Badaun where Dharmendra Yadav was trailing behind BJP's Sanghmitra Maurya.

--IANS

amita/mr/pg

