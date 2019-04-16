BJP MLA tells voters Modi watching them on CCTVs

(BJP) from Central Gujarat's constituency has claimed that is watching every polling booth through

In an election meeting, Katara asserted" "This time, has fitted CCTV cameras in every polling booth to watch who votes for BJP and who votes for "

Campaigning for BJP candidate and sitting in the Scheduled Tribe seat of Dahod, Katara added: "He (Modi) would watch sitting in and if BJP gets less votes from a particular booth, the area will get less government grants."

A video of the election meeting has been making rounds on the

Bhabhor is pitted against Congress's Babu Katara, who has been a member twice from the BJP. Katara joined the in 2017 when his son became an MLA from the party.

When contacted, Pradesh Committee said his party would file a complaint with the against Katara.

"We hope the takes impartial action against the BJP MLA and ensure free and fair elections are held in Gujarat," Doshi said.

On April 6, BJP's Waghodia MLA Madhu Srivastava had threatened the voters with "dire consequences" if they did not vote for the BJP.

The Congress had then filed a complaint with the poll panel, which subsequently issued show-cause notice to Srivastava. He was campaigning for BJP candidate and sitting Vadodara

The voting on all 26 seats in will be held on April 23.

--IANS

desai/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)