Congress leader ND Tiwari's son dies of cardiac arrest

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarkhand ND Tiwari, died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday in south Delhi's Max Hospital, a police officer said.
"A resident of Defence Colony, Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was taken to Max Hospital by his wife and mother, but he was declared brought dead," DCP Vijay Kumar said, adding that they were waiting for his autopsy report.
--IANS
sp/rtp
