BJP mocks Congress' poll slogan on Sadhvi Pragya posters

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Several posters of BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur captioned with the Congress' poll slogan of "Ab hoga NYAY" came up here on Friday.

The posters of the ailing Sadhvi Pragya at Patel Chowk, ITO and near the BJP office here were put up by the party's spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who also shared it on his social media account to attack the Congress, whose slogan promises a minimum income scheme for the country's poorest families, over the term "Hindu terror" it coined after the Samjhauta Express blasts.

The posters came up days after Sadhvi Pragya, the prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and was fielded as its candidate from the Bhopal parliamentary constituency against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 18:52 IST

