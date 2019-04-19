JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Immigration-Law-Rights

Apple expects cooperation with China on clean energy

Priyanka meets party, BSP and JAP leaders in Amethi

Business Standard

No action sought on scribes opposing Citizenship Bill: Centre

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Union Home Ministry on Friday said that it had not asked the Assam government to take any action against editors and journalists who have expressed their opposition to the controversial Citizenship Bill.

"It has been reported in a section of media that Union Home Ministry has asked Government of Assam to take action against the editors opposed to the Citizenship Bill. This is absolutely baseless and a mischievous interpretation of the facts," an official statement said here.

The ministry said it did not ask the state government to initiate any inquiry against any editor or member of the press and media.

The statement clarified that people send a large number of petitions and grievances to the ministry through the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and one such petition was sent by a Maharashtra resident stating that the Citizenship Bill issue had been exploited by different militant groups like ULFA, while the media is propagating militant ideology to give a fresh boost to such groups.

This petition was forwarded as per standard practice to the Assam government but the Union Ministry has not called for any report from the state, the statement added.

--IANS

rak-spk/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 18:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU