No action sought on scribes opposing Citizenship Bill: Centre

The on Friday said that it had not asked the government to take any action against editors and journalists who have expressed their opposition to the controversial Citizenship Bill.

"It has been reported in a section of media that has asked Government of to take action against the editors opposed to the Citizenship Bill. This is absolutely baseless and a mischievous interpretation of the facts," an official statement said here.

The ministry said it did not ask the to initiate any inquiry against any or member of the press and media.

The statement clarified that people send a large number of petitions and grievances to the ministry through the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and one such petition was sent by a resident stating that the Citizenship Bill issue had been exploited by different militant groups like ULFA, while the media is propagating militant ideology to give a fresh boost to such groups.

This petition was forwarded as per standard practice to the government but the has not called for any report from the state, the statement added.

