Modi suffering from personality disorder: Congress leader

A senior in Telangana on Friday alleged that Narender is suffering from paranoid

"PM has always displayed unhealthy pattern of thinking, functioning and behaviour. He had served as the of for three terms but enjoyed calling himself a 'chaiwala' (tea seller), a profession which he claimed to have practised in his childhood. Despite serving as India's Prime Minister, he calls himself a 'chowkidar' (watchman)," said Telangana

"His speeches clearly reflect his pervasive distrust and suspicion of others and their motives which is a major characteristic of a person suffering from Paranoid Personality Disorder," Reddy said in a statement.

Reddy said it was common that a person might not realize that he was having a as his way of thinking and behaviour looks natural to him. Same is the case with Modi, he said.

"If is not having issues pertaining to his mental health, then he is consciously and wilfully cheating the entire nation with his diversionary and divisive "

The advised the BJP leadership to convince Modi to undergo a full mental health check-up so that he could be cured of or any other he may be suffering from, especially his tendency to hold grudges against all others.

Reddy condemned the suspension of who checked the Prime Minister's chopper in Odisha's Sambalpur on April 16.

He said that the had acted in haste in taking action against the under provisions which does not exist.

--IANS

ms/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)