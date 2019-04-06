BJP names 8 candidates for Haryana, retains 5 MPs

The on Saturday announced eight candidates, including three sitting lawmakers and two Union ministers, for 10 Lok Sabha seats of

The candidates for and Rohtak seats, represented in the 16th Lok Sabha by Jannayak Janata Party's and Deepender Singh Hooda of the respectively, are yet to be announced.

Dharamvir Singh (BJP) from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, the only lawmaker in who used 100 per cent funds allocated under the Members of (MPLADS), has been retained from the seat. According to official data, his fund utilisation was the highest at 102.16 per cent.

In Kurukshetra, Nayab Singh Saini has replaced who has not only been critical of the party's central and state leadership and has also floated the Saini stood second in use of MPLADS funds.

Ratan Lal Katariya has been retained from Ambala, while former (IRS) will contest from the Sirsa parliamentary constituency. Both seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

In Karnal, has replaced sitting member Kumar allocated Rs 18.66 crore in his constituency and had Rs 4.50 crore unspent funds. He stood the last for the MPLADS fund use in the state.

and Union has been retained from the seat and his cabinet colleague is candidate from In Sonipat, sitting has been fielded.

The is yet to announce candidates for the May 12 polls.

Dushyant Chautala, elected in 2014 on an Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) ticket from Hisar, has floated the (JJP).

The JJP, in its first political outing just weeks after formation, performed well in the recent seat by-election. Dushyant's brother, Digvijay Chautala, finished second behind the BJP candidate.

The finished third despite a strong leader like Randeep Surjewala being fielded by the party. The INLD, which won the seat twice earlier, lost security deposit.

At least four sitting BJP MPs -- Ashwini Kumar, Dharambir Singh, Rattan Lal Kataria, and -- have spoken against the BJP leadership and the But they did not rebel against the party.

The BJP had won seven of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014

--IANS

vg/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)