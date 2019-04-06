BJP axes two sitting Jharkhand MPs, fields RJD defector

The on Saturday announced its remaining three candidates from Jharkhand, dropping two sitting MPs and fielding the who had joined it last month.

While the BJP had announced 10 candidates for 13 of the state's 14 parliamentary constituencies last month, it was yet to announce its nominees for the Ranchi, Koderma and Chatra seats. The Giridih seat, which was also held by the party, has been given to ally, the All Students Union (AJSU).

The party has fielded sitting again from Chatra but denied ticket to and (Koderma).

In place of Chaudhary, Sanjay Seth, a close associate of Raghubar Das, will fight from Ranchi while Annapurna Devi, who quit her Rashtriya to join the ruling party, has been fielded from Koderma.

In its earlier list, the BJP had fielded all the sitting MPs except Kariya Munda, a former Lok Sabha Former will contest from in his place.

--IANS

ns/vd

