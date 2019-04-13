BJP responds to Naveen's question on next Odisha CM

To Minister and (BJD) Naveen Patnaik's query as who was the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ministerial candidate, the BJP leaders said a Odia-speaking person would be the next minister.

Patnaik also asked the BJP to declare from which constituency the chief ministerial candidate was contesting. "The people of want to know who is BJP's CM candidate and from which constituency he/she is contesting? Is the BJP afraid to announce its CM candidate?" said Patnaik addressing a rally at Daspalla of the district.

"People want to know who is the second engine of the BJP's double-engine?" he said.

The seat is part of the Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to the polls in the second phase on April 18.

Taking a dig at the BJP's double-engine formula, the said, "when elections approach, the engine appears in Odisha and disappears soon after."

"Where were they during natural disasters, like cyclonic storm Phailin, Hudhud, Titli, drought and floods?" he remarked.

Responding to his question, said: "4.5 crore Odias are our chief ministerial candidates and the BJP's government in Odisha will be our second engine."

BJP's Odisha in-charge said the party's parliamentary board would decide on chief ministerial candidate. Taking a potshot at Naveen's poor understanding of Odia language, Singh said the BJP chief had already stated an Odia-speaking person would be the of Odisha after the elections.

The Lok Sabha and Assembly polls are being held simultaneously in four phases in Odisha.

