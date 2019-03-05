BJD seeks public opinion to prepare manifesto

The (BJD) has launched a people connect programme to seek their opinion for drafting manifesto for the 2019 Assembly and polls.

Chief Minister and BJD president launched the 'Ghare Ghare Sankha: Matamata Diyanti Apana, Palana Karanti Naveen' (Conch in every house: Opinion by you, Naveen executes) programme on Tuesday on the occasion of 103rd birth

The function was held at Kantilo in the Jatni area of the district.

The ruling party has decided to reach 86 lakh families and seek their opinion for the manifesto preparation.

said the party will connect with the people and inform them about the welfare programmes being undertaken in the state.

said the BJD women wing members will visit these households and hand over printed forms to collect their views.

