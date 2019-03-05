BJD seeks public opinion to prepare manifesto

-
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has launched a people connect programme to seek their opinion for drafting manifesto for the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.
Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik launched the 'Ghare Ghare Sankha: Matamata Diyanti Apana, Palana Karanti Naveen' (Conch in every house: Opinion by you, Naveen executes) programme on Tuesday on the occasion of 103rd birth anniversary of legendary leader Biju Patnaik.
The function was held at Kantilo in the Jatni area of the Khordha district.
The ruling party has decided to reach 86 lakh families and seek their opinion for the manifesto preparation.
Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said the party will connect with the people and inform them about the welfare programmes being undertaken in the state.
BJD general secretary Arun Kumar Sahu said the BJD women wing members will visit these households and hand over printed forms to collect their views.
